Eleições em Itália: 58% votaram até às sete horas, valor mais elevado desde 2013

Cerca de 50 milhões de italianos elegem este domingo a composição da Câmara dos Deputados e do Senado do país, avança a RTP3. Urnas fecham às 23 horas locais (22 horas em Lisboa).

epa06578949 Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the 'Forza Italia' party, Silvio Berlusconi (L), leaves the polling station the as a 'Femen' activist (R) stages a bare chested protest against him during voting in the general elections at a polling station in Milan, Italy, 04 March 2018. Slogon on women's chest reads: 'Berlusconi you are expired'. General elections are held in Italy on 04 March 2018 with the country's economic situation and migrant influx in the past years believed to dominate the voters' decisions. The three main political contenders in Italy, the right-wing coalition, the ruling Democratic Party and the anti-establishment 5-Star-Movement have all predicted major results for themselves. The final results of the elections are expected to be announced on early 05 March. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO