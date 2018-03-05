Conheça todos os vencedores dos Óscares 2018

A alegoria “A Forma da Água”, de Guillermo del Toro, foi o grande filme vencedor da 90.ª edição dos Óscares. Eis a lista completa dos premiados.
Melhor Filme
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor ator
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Melhor Atriz
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Melhor Ator secundário
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Atriz secundária
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Melhor Realizador
- Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
- Get Out, Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
- Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Melhor Filme de Animação
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Melhor curta-metragem
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote/All of Us
Melhor Argumento adaptado
- Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
- The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
- Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
- Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
- Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Melhor Argumento original
- The Big Sick, Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
- Get Out, Written by Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird, Written by Greta Gerwig
- The Shape of Water, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Written by Martin McDonagh
Melhor Cinematografia
- Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
- Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
- Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
- The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Melhor Documentário de longa-metragem
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Melhor Documentário de curta-metragem
- Edith+Eddie
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Melhor curta-metragem de animação
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Melhor Filme estrangeiro
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Melhor Montagem
- Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
- Dunkirk, Lee Smith
- I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
- The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Melhor Montagem de Som
- Baby Driver, Julian Slater
- Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
- Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
- The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
Melhor Mistura de Som
- Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
- Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
- Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
- The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick
Melhor Banda Sonora
- Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
Melhor Música Original
- Mighty River, Mudbound, Mary J. Blige
- Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
- Remember Me, Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
- Stand Up for Something, Marshall, Diane Warren, Common
- This Is Me, The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Melhor Caracterização
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria and Abdul
- Wonder
Melhor Guarda-roupa
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria and Abdul
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Direção de Arte
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Wate