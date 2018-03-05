Leitor Cabo Verde Madeira StartUp Objetivo
logo
mobile-logo

Conheça todos os vencedores dos Óscares 2018

A alegoria “A Forma da Água”, de Guillermo del Toro, foi o grande filme vencedor da 90.ª edição dos Óscares. Eis a lista completa dos premiados.

Melhor Filme

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor ator

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Melhor Atriz

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Melhor Ator secundário

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor Atriz secundária

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Melhor Realizador

  • Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
  • Get Out, Jordan Peele
  • Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
  • Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Melhor Filme de Animação

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Melhor curta-metragem

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O’Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote/All of Us

Melhor Argumento adaptado

  • Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
  • The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
  • Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
  • Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
  • Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Melhor Argumento original

  • The Big Sick, Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
  • Get Out, Written by Jordan Peele
  • Lady Bird, Written by Greta Gerwig
  • The Shape of Water, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Written by Martin McDonagh

Melhor Cinematografia

  • Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
  • Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
  • Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
  • Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
  • The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Melhor Documentário de longa-metragem

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Melhor Documentário de curta-metragem

  • Edith+Eddie
  • Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Melhor curta-metragem de animação

  • Dear Basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Melhor Filme estrangeiro

  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
  • The Insult (Lebanon)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • On Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • The Square (Sweden)

Melhor Montagem

  • Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
  • Dunkirk, Lee Smith
  • I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
  • The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Melhor Montagem de Som

  • Baby Driver, Julian Slater
  • Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
  • Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
  • The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Melhor Mistura de Som

  • Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
  • Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
  • Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
  • The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Melhor Banda Sonora

  • Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
  • Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
  • The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Melhor Música Original

  • Mighty River, Mudbound, Mary J. Blige
  • Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
  • Remember Me, Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
  • Stand Up for Something, Marshall, Diane Warren, Common
  • This Is Me, The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Melhor Caracterização

  • Darkest Hour
  • Victoria and Abdul
  • Wonder

Melhor Guarda-roupa

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria and Abdul

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Direção de Arte

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Wate
PARTILHAR



Mais notícias
notícia anterior
PUB
PUB
PUB